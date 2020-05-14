Wink Terminates Partnership With Chamberlain, Customers Left Helpless

In the latest development of the Wink saga, Chamberlain is ending its partnership with Wink. This means that even if Wink customers do sign up for the subscription, they will be unable to use Wink + MyQ integrations, like a smart garage door opener.

Chamberlain Partnership Terminated

In an email obtained by The Mac Observer, Wink says that its partnership with Chamberlain has been terminated, effective June 1, 2020.

Effective June 1st, 2020, Chamberlain will be terminating its partnership with Wink. Newly proposed terms from Chamberlain would have required Wink to generate tens of thousands of new MyQ users each year as well as pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual licensing fees. Wink would have liked to continue its partnership with Chamberlain, but we are unable to meet these demands. Chamberlain was unwilling to agree to more reasonable terms, and they will continue with the termination of all existing Wink + MyQ integrations. Please plan accordingly, as users will no longer be able to control MyQ devices from the Wink platform after June 1st.

Customers with questions can contact Chamberlain’s customer support service.

To recap, on May 7 Wink informed customers that it was enforcing a US$5/month subscription. Customers who don’t sign up by May 13 would lose access to their Wink devices. Then, on Wednesday the company announced an extension of that deadline to May 20, 2020. So far that new deadline is still in effect.