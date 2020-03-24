ZAGG Launches ‘Slim Book Go’, ‘Rugged Book Go’ iPad Keyboard Cases

Today ZAGG announced the launch of new keyboard cases: The Slim Book Go and Rugged Book Go. Both are available for the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch.

New Keyboard Options

The Slim Book Go features a detachable keyboard, laptop-style keys with seven different backlighting options, a built-in Apple Pencil holder, and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to two years on a single charge.

It supports multi-device pairing so you can pair your keyboard with two devices at the same time, switching between them as needed.

The Rugged Book Go offers the same features, except its tough case can withstand drops up to 6.6 feet.

The Slim Book Go starts at US$99.99 and the Rugged Book Go starts at US$149.99.

