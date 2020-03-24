Apple Releases 13.4 Update for iOS and iPadOS

Andrew Orr

Product News

Apple just released the latest update for its operating systems: 13.4. It includes a redesigned system to support mice and trackpads, changes in Files, and more.

Big Features

Here are some of the biggest features:

  • New cursor design highlights app icons and other UI elements.
  • Magic Keyboard for iPad support on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later)
  • Magic Mouse, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad, Magic Trackpad 2, and third-party Bluetooth and USB mouse support
  • iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app
  • Mail: Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view
  • AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files
  • Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
  • Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face

iPadOS 13.4 screenshot

As always, you can download the latest update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

