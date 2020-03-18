iOS, iPadOS 13.4 Arrives on March 24 With Trackpad Support

Announced with the new iPad Pro, Apple is releasing iOS / iPadOS 13.4 on March 24. Among other features, it brings trackpad support to iPads along with increased support for third-party mice.

iPadOS 13.4

Available to download on March 24

iPadOS 13.4 will be supported by all iPad Pros, iPad Air 2 or later, iPad fifth-generation or later, and iPad mini 4 or later.

iOS 13.4 will be supported by the iPhone SE and later, and the iPod touch seventh-generation.

Other features that will be coming with this release include iCloud folder sharing, combined iOS and macOS purchases, a new CarKey API, new navigation and call controls for third-party apps with CarPlay, new Memoji stickers, a redesigned toolbar in the Mail app, OS Recovery, and bug fixes and improvements.

Apple added support for mice and trackpads as an accessibility feature, but with iPadOS 13.4 it will become a more standard input method. As your finger moves across a trackpad, elements on the screen will be highlighted. Just like macOS, iPadOS 13.4 will support multi-touch gestures to navigate the system.

Apple is updating Pages, Keynote, and Numbers to take full advantage of a trackpad, but notes that most third-party apps will work without needing a change. However, there will be new APIs for developers to take full advantage like Apple.

Importantly, trackpad support will be available on any iPad running iPadOS 13.4. Apple’s supported accessories will include Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2, and Magic Keyboard. Third-party mice connected over Bluetooth or USB are supported as well.

Further Reading

[Apple Releases Mac Pro Afterburner Card as Separate Purchase]

[Apple Announces New iPad Pro With LiDAR and Magic Keyboard]