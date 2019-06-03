WWDC 2019: Here is the list of iOS 13 Device Support

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| News

iOS 13 is a whopper of a release, and you’re probably wondering if your device will be able to run it. Like iOS 12, iOS 13 supports a good range of devices. Here is the iOS 13 device support list.iOS 13 device support

iPhones

  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE
  • iPod touch (7th generation)

Apple has dropped support for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.

iPads

  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro
  • 11-inch iPad Pro
  • 10.5-inch iPad Pro
  • 9.7-inch iPad Pro
  • iPad (6th generation)
  • iPad (5th generation)
  • iPad mini (5th generation)
  • iPad mini 4
  • iPad Air (3rd generation)
  • iPad Air 2

Apple has dropped support for iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and the original iPad Air.

Further Reading:

[WWDC19: Apple Introduces iPadOS]

[WWDC 2019: Intro Video – Goodnight Developers]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of