WWDC 2019: Here is the list of iOS 13 Device Support

iOS 13 is a whopper of a release, and you’re probably wondering if your device will be able to run it. Like iOS 12, iOS 13 supports a good range of devices. Here is the iOS 13 device support list.
iPhones
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPod touch (7th generation)
Apple has dropped support for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.
iPads
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro
- 11-inch iPad Pro
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air 2
Apple has dropped support for iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and the original iPad Air.
