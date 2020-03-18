Mac Mini Updated With More Storage and Faster Speeds

At the end of Apple’s MacBook Air announcement was information on a Mac mini 2020 update with more storage and faster speeds.

Mac Mini 2020

Available to purchase today on Apple.com.

The standard configurations of the Mac mini come with twice as much storage as the previous generation, starting at 256GB of storage for US$799 and 512GB for US$1,099. You can max out both models at 2TB of storage.

The US$799 Mac mini configuration comes with a 3.6GHz quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of 2666MHz DDR4 memory, Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 256GB PCIe-based SSD storage.

The US$1,099 Mac mini configuration comes with a 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor (Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz), 8GB of 2666MHz DDR4 memory, Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 512GB PCIe-based SSD storage.

Upgrade options include up to 64GB of 2666GHz DDR4 memory, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and up to 10 Gigabit Ethernet (Nbase-T Ethernet with support for 1GB, 2.5GB, and 10GB Ethernet using a standard RJ-45 connector). You can also pay to have it installed with Final Cut Pro X and/or Logic Pro X.

