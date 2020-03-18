Mac Mini Updated With More Storage and Faster Speeds

At the end of Apple’s MacBook Air announcement was information on a Mac mini 2020 update with more storage and faster speeds.
Mac Mini 2020
- Available to purchase today on Apple.com.
The standard configurations of the Mac mini come with twice as much storage as the previous generation, starting at 256GB of storage for US$799 and 512GB for US$1,099. You can max out both models at 2TB of storage.
The US$799 Mac mini configuration comes with a 3.6GHz quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of 2666MHz DDR4 memory, Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 256GB PCIe-based SSD storage.
The US$1,099 Mac mini configuration comes with a 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor (Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz), 8GB of 2666MHz DDR4 memory, Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 512GB PCIe-based SSD storage.
Upgrade options include up to 64GB of 2666GHz DDR4 memory, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and up to 10 Gigabit Ethernet (Nbase-T Ethernet with support for 1GB, 2.5GB, and 10GB Ethernet using a standard RJ-45 connector). You can also pay to have it installed with Final Cut Pro X and/or Logic Pro X.
