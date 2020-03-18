Apple Announces New iPad Pro With LiDAR and Magic Keyboard

Apple announced the release of a new iPad Pro this morning, featuring an A12Z Bionic chip, an Ultra Wide camera, and a LiDAR scanner for sensing depth. Additionally, there’s a new keyboard with a trackpad and backlit keys.

iPad Pro 2020

The iPad Pro 11-inch starts at US$799 for the Wi-Fi model and US$949 for the Cellular model.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch starts at US$999 for the Wi-Fi model and US$1,149 for the Cellular model.

The Magic Keyboard will be available for purchase in May for US$299 (iPad Pro 11) and US$349 (iPad Pro 12.9)

The new Magic Keyboard features an all-new floating design with angle adjustment, backlit keys, and a trackpad. It will be available for purchase in May. iPadOS 13.4, which will be released on March 24, adds trackpad support and Multi-Touch gestures on a trackpad.

Meanwhile, the A12Z Bionic chip has an eight-core GPU, enhanced thermal architecture and tuned performance controllers. It has an eight-core CPU as well, with a Neural Engine for fast performance and machine learning.

The new cameras on these models have a 12MP Wide camera for photos and 4K video, with a 10MP Ultra Wide camera that can zoom out two times for a wider view. The LiDAR scanner can measure the distance to objects up to 5 meters away, with “nano-second” speeds. Developers can make use of the scanner with a new Scene Geometry API that Apple added to ARKit.

These new models also have five microphones that Apple claims are studio-quality. The four-speaker audio can automatically adjust with the way you position your iPad Pro.

Further Reading

[On Being a Woman in The Gaming Industry]

[U.S. Government Wants to Track Coronavirus Spread With Location Data]