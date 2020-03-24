macOS Catalina 10.15.4 Lets You Import Chrome Passwords to iCloud Keychain

Along with updates to its other operating systems, Apple released macOS Catalina 10.15.4 today. It adds some of the same features as iOS 13.4 like iCloud Drive folder sharing and universal purchases, but there are some Mac-specific additions I’d like to highlight.

Safari

Option to import Chrome passwords into your iCloud Keychain for easy AutoFill of your passwords in Safari and across all your devices.

Controls for duplicating a tab and for closing all tabs to the right of the current tab.

HDR playback support on compatible computers for Netflix content.

Pro Display XDR

Customized reference modes that you can tailor to specific workflow needs by selecting from several color gamut, white point, luminance, and transfer function options.

Bug Fixes and Other Improvements

High Dynamic Range output to HDR10-compatible third-party displays and TVs connected with DisplayPort or HDMI.

OAuth authentication support with Outlook.com accounts for improved security.

CalDav migration support when upgrading to iCloud reminders on a secondary device.

Resolves an issue where text copied between apps may appear invisible when Dark Mode is active.

Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly.

Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders.

Fixes an issue with screen brightness for the LG UltraFine 5K display after waking from sleep.

