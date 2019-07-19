Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join guesthost Bryan Chaffin to look at all the awesome Apollo and space content that’s available around the Moon Landing’s 50th anniversary. They also talk about a proposed law in Russia that could challenge some of Apple’s core business principles.
Apollo Space in the News, Apple's Russia Conundrum - TMO Daily Observations 2019-07-19
- Google Honors Margaret Hamilton With Portrait Bigger Than Central Park
- In Honor of Apollo 11, Orbitrack Will Be Free on July 20th
- Restored Video of The Original Apollo 11 Moonwalk
- Russia Ponders Law Making Local Smartphone Software Mandatory
