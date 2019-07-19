Apollo Space in the News, Apple’s Russia Conundrum – TMO Daily Observations 2019-07-19

Bryan Chaffin

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join guesthost Bryan Chaffin to look at all the awesome Apollo and space content that’s available around the Moon Landing’s 50th anniversary. They also talk about a proposed law in Russia that could challenge some of Apple’s core business principles.

The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apollo Space in the News, Apple's Russia Conundrum - TMO Daily Observations 2019-07-19

6:31 PM Jul. 19th, 2019 | 00:22:30

