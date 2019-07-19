Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join guesthost Bryan Chaffin to look at all the awesome Apollo and space content that’s available around the Moon Landing’s 50th anniversary. They also talk about a proposed law in Russia that could challenge some of Apple’s core business principles.

