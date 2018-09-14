Apple Watch as a Medical Device – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-14

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple Watch as a medical device, plus they talk about what they pre-ordered from the new iPhone and Apple Watch lineup.
TDO 2018-09-14: Apple Watch as a Medical Device
Jamf Now helps you set up, manage and protect your Apple devices on demand. They support macOS and iOS devices like the iMac, iPhone, and iPad, and let you keep track of operating system versions and serial numbers, plus you can manage email settings, and more. Three devices are supported for free, and additional devices cost just $2 a month. Head over to the Jamf website and sign up for your free account today.