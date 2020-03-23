TMO Contributor Kelly Guimont (#10) – TMO BGM Interview

Kelly Guimont is a long-time podcaster, Contributing Editor for The Mac Observer, the host of the Mac Observer’s Daily Observations podcast, and a tech support guru.
In her 10th appearance, Kelly and I chat about our favorite streaming TV shows of late. I open segment #1 with a critique of Amazing Stories: “The Cellar” (Apple TV+), then rave reviews for a shared favorite, Star Trek: Picard and a Kelly favorite: Westworld S3 (HBO). In segment #2: Kelly: The Expanse (Amazon), Wynonna Earp (SyFy). John: Outlander (S3) (Netflix) and Night on Earth (Netflix). Join us as we explore together what’s great (and not great) about these shows.
TMO Contributor Kelly Guimont (#10)
My Background Mode interview with Kelly Guimont
- Kelly on Twitter.
- Star Trek: Picard (CBS)
- Amazing Stories (Apple TV+)
- Westworld (HBO)
- The Expanse (Amazon)
- Wynonna Earp (SyFy)
- Outlander (Netflix)
- Night on Earth (Netflix)
