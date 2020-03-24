Dr. Mac (aka Bob Levitus) joins Dave Hamilton for a geeky-yet-understandable tour through some quick things you can do to extend your MacBook’s battery life. But it’s Bob and Dave, of course, so there’s a tangent thrown in, this time about the benefits clipboard history switchers. You’ll love it!
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Dr. Mac's Advice for Better Battery Life
- 00:01:01 In Search of Longer MacBook Pro Battery Life
- In Energy Saver:
- Automatic Graphics Switching – enable this
- Turn Display Off After – set it as low as you can go!
- Enable “Put Hard Disks to Sleep When Possible” and “Slightly Dim the Display While on Battery Power”
- Keyboard Maestro
- Plus a clipboard history switcher
- Turbo Boost Switcher
- iStat Menus
- In Energy Saver:
- 00:15:00 TDO Outtro