Dr. Mac’s Advice for Better Battery Life – TMO Daily Observations 2020-03-24

Dave Hamilton Bob LeVitus
&
@DaveHamilton · +Dave Hamilton · @LeVitus

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Dr. Mac (aka Bob Levitus) joins Dave Hamilton for a geeky-yet-understandable tour through some quick things you can do to extend your MacBook’s battery life. But it’s Bob and Dave, of course, so there’s a tangent thrown in, this time about the benefits clipboard history switchers. You’ll love it!

Dr. Mac's Advice for Better Battery Life

12:36 PM Mar. 24th, 2020 | 00:16:06

