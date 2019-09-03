Astronomer Dr. Clay Sherrod (#2) – TMO Background Mode Interview

Dr. Clay Sherrod’s astronomical studies began, soon after his Ph.D. work, in 1970 with the Arkansas Sky, Inc., his private non-profit and educational research and educational program. Although now retired, the work, publications and outreach from him via the Arkansas Sky Observatory ranks among the top in private non-profit facilities.
In his second appearance on the show, Clay and I talked about his latest book which covers the entire spectrum of the change in the Earth’s climate. We noted that climate science has deep roots into the planet’s history and is based on the scientific method. Not everyone speaks the language of science, and so it’s important to identify authoritative sources that can be trusted. We tried to cover as many aspects as we could to deliver a broad picture of the perils facing the Earth.
Astronomer Dr. Clay Sherrod (#2)
My Background Mode interview with Dr. Clay Sherrod
- Contact Clay via email.
- Arkansas Sky Observatory.
- Clay’s publications.
- Latest book: Human Population and the Case for Global Warming
Thanks John. Another fascinating interview on a very important topic.