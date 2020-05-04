Assoc. Professor of Psychiatry Dr. Jud Brewer – TMO BGM Interview

Dr. Jud Brewer is the Director of Research and Innovation at the Mindfulness Center and associate professor in psychiatry at the School of Medicine at Brown University, as well as a research affiliate at MIT.
As an addiction psychiatrist, Dr. Jud has developed and tested novel mindfulness programs for habit change, including both in-person and app-based treatments for smoking, emotional eating, and anxiety. He is the author of The Craving Mind: from cigarettes to smartphones to love, why we get hooked and how we can break bad habits.
In this sparkling and entertaining interview, I pepper Jud with questions about his chosen career, consciousness, mindfulness, reward-behavior, breaking bad habits and how to cope with the isolation and stress of our current pandemic. You should get into the habit of listening to Dr. Jud!
Assoc. Professor of Psychiatry Dr. Jud Brewer
Dr. Jud Brewer is the Director of Research and Innovation at the Mindfulness Center and associate professor in psychiatry at the School of Medicine at Brown University, as well as a research affiliate at MIT. As an addiction psychiatrist, Dr. Jud has developed and tested...
Sponsors
Today our sponsor is MacPaw.
One of MacPaw’s apps I want to tell you about is CleanMyMac X.
CleanMyMac X is a beautifully designed application for managing clutter on your Mac. It shows you exactly what’s stored on your Mac revealing app leftovers and system junk that you didn’t know existed.
The app’s most popular feature is the Smart Scan. It examines your system for system log files and user cache that is no longer needed. Smart Scan also does a quick malware scan. Time to complete? A few seconds.
Designed for macOS 10.10 and higher, CleanMyMac X helps speed up even the oldest machines – the Maintenance feature offers multiple tweaks to optimize your slow system.
Installation takes just a couple of minutes.
CleanMyMac X has a trial mode, which allows you to try out the app’s features for free and decide whether it works for you.
Visit macpaw.com/podcast to purchase as subscription and select the right license for your needs.
CleanMyMac X is also now available in the Apple App Store.
So check it out. And thanks MacPaw for bring our sponsor!
My Background Mode interview with Dr. Jud Brewer
- Dr. Jud on Twitter.
- Dr. Jud’s home page.
- About Dr. Jud.
- Dr. Jud’s Wikipedia page.
- The Craving Mind: From Cigarettes to Smartphones to Love – Why We Get Hooked and How We Can Break Bad Habits.
_______________________
- Support TMO when you buy your Apple gear from Apple.
- The story of my Background Mode podcast.
- “Inside TMO’s Background Mode Podcast.“
- TMO Background Mode Twitter feed.
- Archive of all Background Mode Shows.
- Background Mode at iTunes.
- Send your comments to [email protected] or [email protected]