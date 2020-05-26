Parallels Dir. of Sales Engineers Victor Fiss – TMO BGM Interview

Victor Fiss has had a distinguished career leading teams to implement, integrate, and manage enterprise wide systems. As Director of Sales Engineers, he oversees coordination of pre-sales and post-sales delivery for Parallels solutions. He is responsible for the team’s goals and initiatives with sales, product management, development, and worldwide customer support.
Victor and I explored everything about Parallels Desktop (PD) on the Mac. What it is, how it works, supported OSes, support for Metal, external GPUs, games, working at home issues and support, macOS VM clients, adjustments at Parallels amidst COVID-19, embracing OS agnosticism, the Parallels Toolbox, the Remote Application Server, and a brief discussion of PD on ARM-based Macs. It’s all right here.
Parallels Dir. of Sales Engineers Victor Fiss
My Background Mode interview with Victor Fiss
