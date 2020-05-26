Apple Original Podcasts, Laptop Evolution – TMO Daily Observations 2020-05-26

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s hiring a Podcast lead, and John’s take on the Macbook’s future.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple Original Podcasts, Laptop Evolution

1:59 PM May. 26th, 2020 | 00:22:34

Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s hiring a Podcast lead, and John’s take on the Macbook’s future.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account