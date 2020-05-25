Did you know you could move your screenshot selection window around after you create it? How about rearranging columns in the Finder and having it remember? What about Profiles on your Mac, and how they can be used to hijack your browser?
If you listen to this week’s Mac Geek Gab with Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun, not only will you know how to do these three things, we guarantee you’ll learn at least two more (and probably a lot more than that!). Press play and enjoy learning all these things with your two favorite geeks.
MGG 816: Drawing, Backing Up, and Being a Screenshot Ninja
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 816 for Monday, May 25, 2020
- 00:01:44 Jeff-QT-Reposition Screenshot Selection
- 00:03:20 Peter-QT-Rearrange Finder Columns per Folder
- 00:05:06 Patrick-CSF-GoldenChaos with BetterTouchTool
- 00:06:50 Zach-CSF-pbcopy and pbpaste the Clipboard from Terminal
- 00:08:10 CSF-Eggtronic Power Bar – $149.99
- 00:10:50 CSF-SoundID Personalized Sound Profile
- 00:14:33 Neal-CSF-Backblaze supports S3 and Synology HyperBackup
- 00:19:57 Bob-New Drawing app for Mac? FORUMS LINK
- 00:24:24 Kevin-Changing iMazing Backup Location
- 00:26:38 Douglas-Can’t Empty Trash because VoiceTrigger is in Use
- 00:30:03 Gannon-CloudPhotos Sandbox Consuming 80GB
- 00:34:07 Tigg-QT-Reset File Sharing for Catalina Functionality
- 00:35:30 Larry-Constant Bluetooth Connection Request
- 00:42:42 Rob-Architecting Your Mac’s Best Thunderbolt 3 Chain
- 00:51:34 Tony-True Two-Factor Authentication on our Apple Devices?
- 01:02:47 Patrick-Stop flickering graphics by disabling secondary GPU
- 01:08:32 Bob-815-Separate Spaces with Dissimilar Monitor Sizes
- 01:10:21 Bill-815-Self-relocating Docks
- 01:12:28 Jeff-Check for Double NAT every six months
- 01:15:44 John-Don’t forget about Profiles Redirecting your Browser
- 01:19:30 This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors
- 01:23:03 MGG 816 Outtro
