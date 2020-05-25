Drawing, Backing Up, and Being a Screenshot Ninja – Mac Geek Gab 816

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Did you know you could move your screenshot selection window around after you create it? How about rearranging columns in the Finder and having it remember? What about Profiles on your Mac, and how they can be used to hijack your browser?

If you listen to this week’s Mac Geek Gab with Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun, not only will you know how to do these three things, we guarantee you’ll learn at least two more (and probably a lot more than that!). Press play and enjoy learning all these things with your two favorite geeks.

Ninja warriors on keyboard - Screenshot Ninja - Mac Geek Gab 816
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 816: Drawing, Backing Up, and Being a Screenshot Ninja

9:00 AM May. 25th, 2020 | 01:26:12

Did you know you could move your screenshot selection window around after you create it? How about rearranging columns in the Finder and having it remember? What about Profiles on your Mac, and how they can be used to hijack your browser? If you listen...

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.

Sponsors

SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – Surf with TrustedServer, Speed, and HD quality using ExpressVPN.com/MGG.

SPONSOR: Purple: Experience the next evolution of sleep and get $150 off any Purple mattress order of $1,500 or more. Visit Purple.com/MGG and use promo code MGG today.

SPONSOR: Other World Computing has doubled the capacity of their Envoy Pro EX Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C from 2TB to 4TB, and their ThunderBlade and Accelsior 4M2 from 8TB to 16TB.

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account