There are multiple ways to find and launch Mac apps, and we’re here to tell you about 5 of them.
macOS: How to Quickly View Hidden Files and Folders in Finder
There is a keyboard shortcut that let’s you quickly see hidden files and folders.
macOS: How to Disable Relative Dates
Finder’s “Relative Dates” feature will use words like “Today” and “Yesterday” on the modification or creation dates for your files and folders. If you don’t like this, though, it’s a piece of cake to turn off, and we’ve got the details in today’s Quick Tip!
macOS: Using "Put Back" with Your Trashed Files
There’s a feature of the trash in macOS that’ll let you move items back where they came from with just a menu command or a keyboard shortcut, no dragging and dropping required! We’ve got the details in today’s Quick Tip.
macOS: Enhance Your Mac File Search With File Comments
Note that this is used better with Spotlight. Siri doesn’t seem to be able to make use of file comments.
macOS: Putting the Old Software Update Icon in Your Dock
Apple’s old Software Update icon may be nostalgic, but it’s still pretty handy in your Mac’s Dock.
3 Ways to Check Your Time Capsule's Remaining Storage
Melissa Holt shows you three ways to see how much storage space is available on your Time Capsule.
iCloud Drive: How to See the Status of Uploads
If you’ve ever uploaded a bunch of files to iCloud Drive from your Mac, you may have wondered how to track the progress of your file transfer. This Quick Tip will cover just that (plus a couple of other handy tricks for the Finder)!
macOS: How to Copy Files as Pathnames
If you need to reference a file or a folder with a really long pathname, then don’t waste your time typing out the whole thing when there’s a shortcut to help you! Today’s Quick Tip is about a better, faster way to point people toward items on their Macs, and Melissa Holt’s got the scoop.
Want to Experiment With an APFS drive? Here's How You Can Do That
Under macOS Sierra 10.12.4, you know have limited support for an APFS drive. You won’t find the option to create one in Disk Utility, but Jeff Butts is here to demonstrate how to get the APFS drive created and mounted using Terminal and the diskutil command.
macOS: How to See the Hierarchy of Your File Locations
Melissa Holt’s Quick Tip for today is about using the title bar within different applications—Mail, Finder, and Pages, for example—to find out the hierarchical locations of files and folders. Need a trail of breadcrumbs to show where your stuff lives? She’s gonna tell you how to get it!
macOS: Using "Open With," "Always Open With," and "Change All"
Today’s Quick Tip is all about opening files with certain programs. If you want to open a file in Pages rather than Word (or if you want to switch ALL of your .docx files to doing so!), we’ve got your bases covered.
How to Stop iCloud Drive's "Deleting Files" Warnings
Your Mac prompts you to confirm a lot of stuff. Are you sure you want to empty the trash? Positive you want that picture deleted? Is now a good time to restart? But there’s a relatively new confirmation that you may be getting sick of that comes up when you try to delete a file from your Desktop or Documents folder with iCloud Drive syncing on. We’ll tell you how to stop your Mac from asking that!
How to Show the User Library Folder in macOS Sierra
Can’t find your user Library folder in macOS Sierra? There are workarounds to temporarily reveal it, but here’s a quick tip to make the user Library folder show up in Finder, and stay there.
macOS: Four Quick Ways to Find and Open Files
Today’s Quick Tip will give you tricks on finding and opening files within macOS. If you’ve ever wondered what the fastest ways are to do that, then this article’s for you! (Or heck, if you just want to tell us in the comments that we forgot your favorite method, then that’s fine too.)
New in macOS Sierra: Keep Folders on Top When Sorting by Name in Finder
macOS Sierra finally allows users to keep folders on top when sorting files by name in Finder. Here’s how it works.
OS X: Create a One-Click Dock Folder Alias
Today’s Quick Tip is about folder shortcuts you can put in the Dock; there’s actually a really easy way to use them to open folders in Finder. Since Melissa Holt’s not the biggest fan of navigating through files from the Dock, she’s going to walk us through this productivity trick!