Buying Watches and Detecting Crashes with Nick deCourville – TMO Daily Observations 2022-09-22

The Mac Observer’s Nick deCourville joins us today to talk about buying his Apple Watch SE and his fascination with Crash Detection. Plus, a reminder to make sure Fall Detection is turned ON on your Apple Watch.

