Buying Watches and Detecting Crashes with Nick deCourville – TMO Daily Observations 2022-09-22 Ken_Ray Sep 22nd, 2022 3:00 AM EDT | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio The Mac Observer’s Nick deCourville joins us today to talk about buying his Apple Watch SE and his fascination with Crash Detection. Plus, a reminder to make sure Fall Detection is turned ON on your Apple Watch. Get In Touch: Show Notes Apple Announces Apple Watch Series 8 and New Apple Watch SE YouTuber Tests Apple’s New Crash Detection Feature By Crashing a (Driverless) Car