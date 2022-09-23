A Day with iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Squishes Bugs – TMO Daily Observations 2022-09-23 Ken_Ray Sep 23rd, 2022 3:00 AM EDT | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio Mac Observer managing editor Jeff Butts talks about his new iPhone 14 Pro — what he got, why he got it, and how it’s going. Plus — a small OS update from Apple that squishes several bugs. Get In Touch: Show Notes Apple Fixes iPhone 14 Pro Camera Vibration and More with iOS 16.0.2 Release Bug in iOS 16 Mail App Causes Instant Crashes Apple Watch Ultra owners will need to upgrade to watchOS 9.0.1 Apple releases AirPods Pro 2 first-day firmware update