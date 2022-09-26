The Super Bowl Halftime Magic Show – TMO Daily Observations 2022-09-26

Jeff Butts, Managing Editor of The Mac Observer, joins us today to talk about Apple Music’s sponsorship of 2023’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. Plus, who said anything about moving for iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island? So much magic!

