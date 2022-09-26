The Super Bowl Halftime Magic Show – TMO Daily Observations 2022-09-26
Show Notes
- TMO: Apple Music Overtakes Pepsi as Title Sponsor for NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show
- Variety: Apple Music Replaces Pepsi as Sponsor of Super Bowl Halftime Show
- NFL: Rihanna to Headline Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show
- Bloomberg's Gurman on Apple’s Not-So-Dynamic Island
- iPhone Shows AirPods Pro 2 Case Engraving When Pairing
- New AirPods Case Shows Charge, No AirPods Requires