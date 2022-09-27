iPhone and Prices and India and Oprah – TMO Daily Observations 2022-09-27
Sponsors
Zocdoc is a FREE app that shows you doctors who are patient-reviewed, take your insurance and are available when you need them. Go to Zocdoc.com/TDO and download the Zocdoc app for free.
Show Notes
- Report: As Demand for iPhone 14 Pro Rises, Apple Might Break Its Global Average Selling Price
- Financial Times: Apple set to break average iPhone price record twice in coming months
- Apple Begins Fully Manufacturing iPhone 14 Models in India
- Cult of Mac: Apple Offers Festive Season Discount Online in India
- Report: Apple TV+Not Renewing Big Content Deal with Oprah Winfrey