Catalina is out and your geeks have migration and installation tips to share from their experiences. Take a listen to this episode before you upgrade, for sure. But Catalina isn’t the only topic this week, folks. Lots of iOS 13 tips and tricks, lots of other macOS stuff, and all of your questions answered, too!
MGG 783: Eight (GB) is Enough
Catalina is out and your geeks have migration and installation tips to share from their experiences. Take a listen to this episode before you upgrade, for sure. But Catalina isn’t the only topic this week, folks. Lots of iOS 13 tips and tricks, lots of...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: eero: the mesh Wi-Fi system that both John and Dave currently use. Visit eero.com/mgg and enter code MGG at checkout to get FREE overnight shipping with your order!
SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast.
SPONSOR: Capterra – Visit Capterra.com/MGG for free, today, and use their over one million reviews to find the tools to make an informed software decision for your business.
SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – Take back your Internet privacy TODAY and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/MGG
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 783 for Monday, October 7, 2019
- 00:01:57 QT-iOS 13 Delete apps from updates screen
- 00:05:10 Chris-Find out emoji’s phrase
- 00:07:37 Tony-Enable “Photos Capture Outside the Frame”
- 00:11:31 Tony-Assistive Touch can use Siri Shortcuts
- 00:12:50 SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast.
- 00:14:38 SPONSOR: eero: the mesh Wi-Fi system that both John and Dave currently use. Visit eero.com/mgg and enter code MGG at checkout to get FREE overnight shipping with your order!
- 00:16:53 Dave’s Special MacTech Ticket Link
- 00:17:31 Catalina is Here!
- 00:40:19 Tripit app for Mac (thanks Catalina and Catalyst!)
- 00:44:12 Mac App Store
- 00:53:29 SPONSOR: Capterra – Visit Capterra.com/MGG for free, today, and use their over one million reviews to find the tools to make an informed software decision for your business.
- 00:55:09 SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – Take back your Internet privacy TODAY and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/MGG
- 00:56:38 Dmitry-Recovering Data from Failing Rotational Drive
- 01:01:22 Gilles-782-RAM in Laptop
- Eight is Enough!
- 01:10:36 Personal Automation on iOS 13.1
- 01:14:05 Andy-Shortcuts with NFC Stickers
- 01:19:49 The Scottish Curse
- 01:24:00 This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors
- Frederick from Nashville, Gary from Babylon, Anthony from San Francisco, Robert from Clearwater, Steven from Costa Mesa, Joan from Sarasota, Everett from Marina, Olga from Bellevue, Jason from Charlestown, Stephen from Plainfield, Lou Ann from Albuquerque, Ward from Mesa, Kenneth from New Lambton, Paul from Fishers, Mark from Milford, Nick from Mount Clemens, Steven from Dromore, Neal from West Hartford, Kurt from Portland, Leslie from New Haven, Ken from Gilroy, Andrew from Edinburgh, Michel from Québec, Craig from Pace, Chris from Windsor, Mike from Silver Spring, Ulysese from Brooklyn, Keith from Edmonds, Jonathan from Woodside, Ralph from Bangor, Paul from Pomona, Ken L., David from Troutdale, Chris from Nailsworth, Lawrence from Stamford, Kurt from Towanda, Louis from Novato, Robert from Westford
- 01:25:43 MGG 783 Outtro