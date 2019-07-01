Sure you know about copy/paste, iCloud family accounts, selection tools, and password managers. But this week you’ll learn at least five new things just learning about all the different ways your fellow MGG listeners are using them to enhance their productivity! Join John and Dave as they dig into all of this and more.
MGG 768: Not That There's Anything Wrong With Excessive
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 768 for Monday, July 1, 2019
- 00:01:28 (Yet Another) Power Outage
- 00:04:13 Vote for MGG in the Podcast Awards for July
- 00:05:51 Todd-QT-Copy Pictures from iOS to macOS
- 00:09:36 Todd-QT-Select Multiple Mailboxes to see all contents combined
- 00:11:23 John-QT-Remove Safari hijacks with Profiles and Extensions
- 00:18:35 Greg-762-Use Siri to Launch Google Assistant
- 00:21:40 Ranting about Siri’s Voice Failures
- 00:25:13 Everett-766-Another use for iCloud Family Accounts
- 00:27:24 Robert-Store your Application Licenses in your Password Manager
- Using 1Password to store software licenses
- Using LastPass Secure Notes
- FileMaker
- HoudahSpot (mentioned at the ~38min mark)
- 00:33:21 Johnny-Remote Control Help (part 1)
- 00:38:50 MGG Weekly Newsletter
- 00:39:57 JP-Will Siri Read Me My Emails?
- 00:42:15 JFB-TV Replacement Time! (only visible to John’s friends)
- 00:52:08 Johnny-Remote Control Help (part 2)
- Upgrade to macOS Mojave (OS X 10.8 or later)
- 00:54:39 Eric-How to schedule Time Machine?
- 01:00:34 Adam-Protecting my network
- 01:10:20 David-Where to buy reliable Toner?
- 01:15:50 Mike-Geek Challenge-ZIP+4 lookups on Contacts
- 01:19:11 This Week’s MGG Premium Supporters:
- Michael from Kansas, Dave from Saugerties, NY, Bob from La Peche, Timmothy from Tennessee, Frank from Tonbridge, Jeff from Connecticut, Jim from San Jose, John from Pennsylvania, Santiago from Florida, Barry from Up Above, John from North Carolina, Tony from Massachusetts, Ken from Honolulu, Michael from Iowa, Dave from Illinois, Scott from Illinois, Clive from West Sussex, Jeff from Indiana, Joseph from Georgia, Scott from California, Robert from Alabama, Tony from San Francisco, Gary from New York, Frederick from Nashville, Russell from Massachusetts, Chuck from Boulder, Thomas from Minnesota, Richard from Florida, Peter from New York, Barry from Florida, Antonio B., Brett H., Terence from Ohio, Warren from Tennessee, Khürt from Princeton, Joe from Michigan, Robert from Shropshire, Karin from Ohio, Richard from New York, Jeff from New Mexico.
- 01:21:33 Chris-Geek Challenge-Mail won’t search
- 01:26:19 MGG 768 Outtro
