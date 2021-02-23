Host Charlotte Henry is joined by media critic Mic Wright to discuss the recent clash between Facebook and the Australian government, which saw news content removed from the social network in Oz. It is now being restored, but what are the wider implications?

Facebook Turns The News Off And on Again Host Charlotte Henry is joined by media critic Mic Wright to discuss the recent clash between Facebook and the Australian government, which saw news content removed from the social network in Oz. It is now being restored, but what are the wider implications?