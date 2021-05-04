Charlotte Henry is joined by Kelly Guimot to discuss the new Apple TV+ series ‘The Mosquito Coast’ and how it compares to the 1986 movie. They also reveal other bits of the Apple TV+ catalog that they are enjoying.
Getting Bitten by 'The Mosquito Coast'
