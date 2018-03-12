HomePod Ad Focus, and the Crossplatform HomePod Argument – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-12

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to to debate the value in Apple’s latest HomePod commercial directed my Spike Jonze along with whether or not HomePod should be opened up to other platforms. They also have a cathartic Daylight Saving Time rant.

TDO 2018-03-12: Apple's Dancing HomePod Ad Debate

2:32 PM Mar. 12th, 2018 | 00:26:25 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

