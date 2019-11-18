I Got Caught … Learning! – Mac Geek Gab 789

Searching Safari’s history, running macOS Catalina 10.15 on an unsupported Mac, previews in Finder’s list fit, and a creative use for Chrome profiles are just a few of the tips shared in today’s episode. Listen as John and Dave answer listener questions and share even more tips right here. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 789: I Got Caught ... Learning!

6:25 PM Nov. 18th, 2019 | 01:28:33

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Native – Safe, simple, effective products that people use in the bathroom everyday. Try their deoderant like Dave and John have and get 20% off your first purchase with coupon code MGG at NativeDeoderant.com.

SPONSOR: Mack Weldon. Better than whatever you’re wearing right now, Mack Weldon is a premium men’s essentials brand that believes in smart design and premium fabrics. Use MGG at checkout for 20% off your first order.

SPONSOR: CacheFly. CacheFly’s new solution Web Content Optimization analyzes your current Google Lighthouse score to optimize all your content before it’s delivered to visitors without requiring any development effort from you, all in the background.

 

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

