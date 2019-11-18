Searching Safari’s history, running macOS Catalina 10.15 on an unsupported Mac, previews in Finder’s list fit, and a creative use for Chrome profiles are just a few of the tips shared in today’s episode. Listen as John and Dave answer listener questions and share even more tips right here. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!
MGG 789: I Got Caught ... Learning!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 789 for Monday, November 18, 2019
- 00:07:28 Dan-QT-Searching Safari History
- 00:08:49 Joshua-QT-Deleting Multiple Apple Wallet Passes
- 00:10:56 Auto-close Tabs in Safari on iOS 13
- 00:13:12 Robert-Running Catalina on Unsupported Mac
- 00:16:23 David-AirPods Pro Feedback
- 00:19:43 Jeff-Show or Hide Previews in Finder List View
- 00:21:22 Larry-Time Machine Backup Adventure
- 00:31:45 Donald-Where are MGG Chapters in Apple Podcasts Apps?
- 00:34:13 iCloud Versioning? No go.
- 00:34:59 JP-Extract a video from iOS App
- 00:38:23 Stephen-788-Apple Trade-In Anytime
- 00:39:33 Rand-Trading Up Your Recently-Purchased Mac
- 00:41:10 The new 16” MacBook Pro
- 00:48:47 Jeff-788-Use Chrome Profiles to be Logged Into Multiple Google Accounts
- 00:52:06 E-Kurt-784-Solved Sleeping Battery Drain
sudo pmset -b autopoweroffdelay 1800
- Eclectic Light’s Power Management pmset article
- 00:55:10 John solved his Time Machine backup issues with CCC
- 00:58:22 Gerard-788-Use Startpage for Trackingless Google Searches
- 00:59:06 Jan-788-DuckDuckGo’s Bang Shortcuts
- 01:02:28 JP-Back to My Mac Replacements
- 01:11:00 Ken-Moving iCloud Desktop and Documents back to My Mac
- 01:12:59 Robin-CSF-Privileges
- 01:14:42 CSF-GPG Suite 2019.2 is now Catalina Compatible
- 01:19:36 CSF-JBL Live 500BT
- 01:21:01 CSF-JBL Pulse 4
- 01:22:20 CSF-Tune My Music
