Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple listening to customer feedback and gearing up for gift-giving season.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple and Customer Feedback, Holiday Shopping
Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple listening to customer feedback and gearing up for gift-giving season.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Insights Into Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro Design
- Particle Debris Archives
- Gift Guide Archives
- Toolkits – iFixit
- New Mujjo Touchscreen Gloves Keep You Warm Whilst You Use You Use Your iPhone
- MacVoices #19242: MacVoices Holiday Gift Guide #1 – MacVoices
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed