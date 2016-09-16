iFixit has dropped the price of its do-it-yourself iPhone battery replacement kits to $29—or less—matching or beating the apology price for in-store replacement Apple announced Thursday. The price changes include kits for iPhone 4S, 5, 5s and 5c, too, all of which are not included in Apple’s price drop. iFixit made a point of noting that its DIY kits are available today, too, while Apple’s discount program won’t begin until some time in January. iFixit has been in a running war with Apple, criticizing the company for the low repairability of its devices, especially iPhones. Apple has chosen to emphasize slim form factors and tight tolerances over easy-to-repair designs.