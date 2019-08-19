Persistence is Reality - Mac Geek Gab 775

Sometimes your computer keeps doing something you don’t want it to do. Sometimes it stops doing something it’s supposed to be doing. Persistence is a finicky friend sometimes, and your two favorite geeks are here to help you with some of the specifics. Listen as John and Dave dig into Safari tabs, Apps on Apple Watch, displaying Time Zones in a world without Dashboard Widgets, and more. Press Play and enjoy learning at least five new things!
MGG 775: Persistence Is Reality
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 775 for Monday, August 19, 2019
- 00:02:15 Ralph-Safari Tabs Persisting…and a Solution
- 00:03:37 Keith-QT-Apple Watch List View
- 00:04:49 Changing the destination of an iMessage conversation
- 00:10:02 Will-774-iPhones Rebooting Last Week
- 00:12:17 Mike-774-You Don’t Panic
- 00:13:43 Allison-774-Missing Terry’s TimeScroller Widget
- 00:15:11 Selected to buy Amazon Echo Auto
- 00:24:56 Wesson-Disappearing Time Machine Drive
- 00:29:48 Matt-Alternatives to Time Machine
- 00:39:25 Roger-Has Chrome Hijacked My Mail Share Function?
- 00:49:46 Eric-S.M.A.R.T. Not Being Used by Default Anymore?
- 00:56:41 Adrian-Is Jamf Now right for families?
- 00:58:51 Louis-Do I still need Ethernet with Sonos?
- 01:02:41 Ken-AirPort Express for AirPlay, SSD Boot Drive
- 01:14:07 Andrew-Addressing Exploding Cables and Batteries
