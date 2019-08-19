Science Communicator Dr. Kiki Sanford (#7) – TMO Background Mode Interview

Dr. Kiki Sanford makes her seventh appearance on Background Mode. Kiki is a neurophysiologist with a B.S. in conservation biology and a Ph.D. avian neurophysiology from the University of California. She’s a popular science communicator and creator of This Week in Science (TWIS) podcast and radio show.
In this episode, we chat about Elon Musk’s Neuralink, Tardigrades on the Earth’s moon, how Dark Matter may have actually preceded the Big Bang, how older parents tend to have children with fewer behavior problems, the latest findings from the exoplanet hunter, TESS, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, and, finally, how climate change is affecting the size of some birds. Dr. Kiki is always a delight to listen to and learn from.
Science Communicator Dr. Kiki Sanford (#7)
My Background Mode interview with Dr. Kiki Sanford (#7)
- Kiki on Twitter.
- Kiki’s home page.
- This Week in Science – website.
- This week in Science on YouTube
- Kiki’s About Me page.
- Kiki’s Wikipedia bio.
- Discussed on show: Project Drawdown.
- Support TMO when you buy your Apple gear from Apple.
- The story of my Background Mode podcast.
- TMO Background Mode Twitter feed.
- Archive of all Background Mode Shows.
- Background Mode at iTunes.
- Send your comments to [email protected] or [email protected]