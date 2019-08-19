iMacs of History, The Morning Show Trailer – TMO Daily Observations 2019-08-19

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the iMac in a historical context, and ‘The Morning Show’ full trailer.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

iMacs of History, The Morning Show Trailer

1:47 PM Aug. 19th, 2019 | 00:26:31

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the iMac in a historical context, and ‘The Morning Show’ full trailer.

Sponsors

MyWallSt is your simplified investing companion to getting started in stock market trading. TDO listeners get their shortlist and full access to all their knowledge in their app for 30 days free by going to MyWallSt.com/tdo.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account