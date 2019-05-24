2019 MacBook Pro Teardown From iFixit Examines Tweaked Keyboard

iFixit has completed its 2019 MacBook Pro teardown, revealing tweaks to the butterfly keyboard.

2019 MacBook Pro Teardown

Apple has acknowledged the problems customers were having with its butterfly keyboard in certain MacBook models. It updated it with a new silicone membrane to protect the key switches, but that didn’t fix the issue.

The 2019 MacBook Pro keeps the silicone membrane, but the materials inside the metal dome have been changed, as well as the plastic material that covers it. The dome switches themselves have also been changed with a new surface finish. Apple “may be using a revised heat treatment, or alloy, or possibly both.”

Overall, iFixit gives the 2019 MacBook Pro teardown a repairability score of 1. The only good feature was the trackpad that could be easily removed and replaced.

