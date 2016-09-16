iFixit: AirPods Aren't Repairable, Case May Have Caused Delay

iFixit tears down Apple's AirPods and AirPods case

Apple’s AirPods have been available for only a day, and with very limited availability, but iFixit managed to get ahold of a pair and subject them to their usual new product dissection. What they found inside were components that can’t be repaired, and a charging case that may be behind the extended delay in getting to store shelves.