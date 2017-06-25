Oh…Snap! – Mac Geek Gab 663

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Proper use of a catchall address, external MacBook and MacBook Pro batteries, granular controls on the volume slider, GPS in Airplane mode, and making an old trackball with with Sierra are just the way this show begins. Listen in for much, much more… and feel free to send your questions in, too!

MGG 663: Oh … Snap!

12:12 PM Jun. 25th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Proper use of a catchall address, external MacBook and MacBook Pro batteries, granular controls on the volume slider, GPS in Airplane mode, and making an...

Sponsors

This week, the sponsor is you! If you’re able to support us directly as a MGG Premium member, we would be forever indebted to you, so much so that we’ll keep making these shows each week!

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account