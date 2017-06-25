Proper use of a catchall address, external MacBook and MacBook Pro batteries, granular controls on the volume slider, GPS in Airplane mode, and making an old trackball with with Sierra are just the way this show begins. Listen in for much, much more… and feel free to send your questions in, too!
MGG 663: Oh … Snap!
This week, the sponsor is you! If you’re able to support us directly as a MGG Premium member, we would be forever indebted to you, so much so that we’ll keep making these shows each week!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 663 for Sunday, June 25, 2017
- 00:01:44 Petter-Using a Catchall Address
- 00:06:03 Paul-Anker PowerCore+ 20100 with MacBook Pro
- 00:09:29 Cindy-QT-Granular controls on volume slider
- 00:11:35 Andrew-GPS in AIrplane Mode
- 00:17:34 Chris-Mail shows unread without a message
- 00:23:46 Martellaro-Making an old Trackball work with Sierra
- 00:26:47 Rico-CSF-Sookasa to Encrypt Public Cloud Storage
- 00:28:21 Scott-MP4 Converter/ffmpeg GUI
- 00:29:53 Jeff-To Mini or Not?
- 00:37:09 Paul-Migrating to a new MacBook
- 00:42:26 Mark-Can’t update Apple Apps on my Mac
- 00:45:15 This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors
- Kenneth M. $50, Ken L., Gary B., Nick S., Warren R., Joseph W., Ric S., Joe M., Antonio B., Terence N., Andrew G., Brett H.
- 00:46:32 MGG iTunes Reviews <https://macgeekgab.com/itunes>
- 00:52:19 John’s new printer
- 01:02:53 John-AT&T Router DMZ+ Mode
- 01:04:17 Scott-662-AirPlay to Raspberry Pi Zero
- 01:06:22 Swede-To Double NAT or Not?
- 01:09:05 David-Best Router for a Small House
- 01:17:19 Diagnosing weak Wi-Fi in the bathroom
- 01:22:26 MGG Outtro
