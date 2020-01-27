It seems there’s always something new to learn! This week that includes some iOS and watchOS tips, flight tracking, QuickLook for Applications, Networking, and more. Plus, discussions ensue to answer your questions about Sonos, sharing media, megabytes vs. megabits, and more. Press play to enjoy learning at least five new things!
MGG 799: Quick Tips, Sonos, Media, and Megabytes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 799 for Monday, January 27, 2020
- 00:01:55 Ari-QT-Drag and Drop Memoji onto any iMessage
- 00:03:54 Donna-QT-Rearrange Apple Watch Control Center
- 00:05:11 Donna-QT-Play a sound or flash a light on your iPhone
- 00:13:22 Ken-798-Install Cabling… and Conduit!
- 00:16:11 Allison-Batteries for Mac and Input Monitoring
- 00:22:31 Kurt-Quick View App Data from Dock Folders
- 00:24:05 Mike-New Router, Old Laser Printer Solved
- 00:32:26 Ben-CSF-Fugoo Portable Bluetooth Speakers
- 00:34:33 Ben-CSF-798-AB2CSV
- 00:36:22 Bill-CSF-FlightRadar24 (and John DF, Alan, and Jeff)
- 00:37:40 David-CSF-BitWarden
- 00:41:05 Michael-CSF-Microsoft Edge
- 00:47:16 Perry-Media Sharing Missing from iCloud Prefs
- 00:53:55 John-Long-distance Audio Solution
- 01:03:29 Steve-Sonos’s Legacy Product Upgrade News
- 01:13:26 JFB-Speccing a new MacBook Pro 16”
- 01:32:24 MGG 799 Outtro
