It seems there’s always something new to learn! This week that includes some iOS and watchOS tips, flight tracking, QuickLook for Applications, Networking, and more. Plus, discussions ensue to answer your questions about Sonos, sharing media, megabytes vs. megabits, and more. Press play to enjoy learning at least five new things!

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

6:54 PM Jan. 27th, 2020 | 01:34:46

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: Other World Computing. With dual-bays and seven essential ports, the OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dock is the drive-dock solution you need to organize your digital life.  Prefect for growing media collections, you have room to back up your notebook and connect all your devices to a single location.

SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – To watch shows only available in other countries and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/MGG

SPONSOR: CLEAR. Traveling soon? Get to the front of the security line every time and keep your ID in your pocket or purse. Sign up for CLEAR now and get your first two months of CLEAR for free using code MACGEEKGAB.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

