Geek Challenges, Quick Tips, and Your Network Questions Answered — Mac Geek Gab 827

John and Dave take a few deeper dives today to solve your peskier problems… Geek Challenges, we like to call them (though sometimes we call them “Stump the Geeks!”). Listen as your two favorite nerds talk through creatively increasing your broadband speeds, diagnosing those CPU spikes, managing battery life, Wi-Fi issues, and more. Of course, your favorite Quick Tips are here, and maybe even a few more surprises. Press play and watch while you learn five new things!
MGG 827: Geek Challenges, Quick Tips, and Your Network Questions Answered
John and Dave take a few deeper dives today to solve your peskier problems… Geek Challenges, we like to call them (though sometimes we call them "Stump the Geeks!"). Listen as your two favorite nerds talk through creatively increasing your broadband speeds, diagnosing those CPU spikes, managing battery life, Wi-Fi issues, and more.
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 827 for Monday, August 3, 2020
- Quick Tips
- 00:01:45 Roger-QT-Manage Mac Screenshots On-The-Fly
- 00:04:11 Makay-QT-Display Contrast Accessibility Adjustments
- Check Mac accessibility shortcuts
- Geek Challenges
- 00:08:47 Olga-iMac Sound Volume is Very Low
- SMC Reset
- Safe Mode macOS
- Check
/Library/Audioand
~/Library/Audiofor old audio cruft
- 00:15:51 Chip-GC-Creatively Increasing Broadband Speeds
- 00:22:47 Craig-Diagnosing a daily CPU spike
top -u -s4
- 00:31:29 Chris-Managing Battery Life on MacBook Pro
- 00:36:54 Robbie-Changing Username
- 00:41:28 Stephen-GC-Push Notifications from one iPhone to Another
- Networks/Wi-Fi
- 00:51:33 James-Building a good Wi-Fi Smart Home Framework
- 01:07:30 MACE-Which Ethernet Cable to Use?
- 01:09:44 Mark-IoT Devices and Changing Wi-Fi Networks
- 01:14:37 Steven-Mesh is Meshing Up my IoT Devices
- Follow-up/Tips
- 01:17:54 Louis-825-A potential Screen Sharing Hack
- 01:20:56 MGG 827 Outtro