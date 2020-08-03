Geek Challenges, Quick Tips, and Your Network Questions Answered — Mac Geek Gab 827

John and Dave take a few deeper dives today to solve your peskier problems… Geek Challenges, we like to call them (though sometimes we call them “Stump the Geeks!”). Listen as your two favorite nerds talk through creatively increasing your broadband speeds, diagnosing those CPU spikes, managing battery life, Wi-Fi issues, and more. Of course, your favorite Quick Tips are here, and maybe even a few more surprises. Press play and watch while you learn five new things!

Mac Geek Gab 827 Episode Image with Brain walking across tightrope over sharks.
MGG 827: Geek Challenges, Quick Tips, and Your Network Questions Answered

5:30 AM Aug. 3rd, 2020 | 01:25:06

Sponsors

SPONSOR: PlushCare: Does telehealth with primary care physicians available 7 days per week for same-day appointments sound good? That’s what PlushCare does for you. And you get 30-days free as a trial at PlushCare.com/MGG.

SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast.

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

