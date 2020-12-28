Apple’s Time Machine lets you backup to a network drive… but which network drive should you use now that Apple no longer sells a Time Capsule? John and Dave are here to answer this question and many, many more! Listen as your two favorite geeks answer all the questions YOU sent in this week, plus sharing Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found to give you lots to think about… and to get! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things about your Mac, iPhone, and other tech.

Time Capsule Replacements for Mac Geek Gab 850 Episode Image
MGG 850: Time Capsule Replacements, Quick Tips, & Cool Stuff Found

7:30 AM Dec. 28th, 2020 | 01:30:50

