Apple’s Time Machine lets you backup to a network drive… but which network drive should you use now that Apple no longer sells a Time Capsule? John and Dave are here to answer this question and many, many more! Listen as your two favorite geeks answer all the questions YOU sent in this week, plus sharing Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found to give you lots to think about… and to get! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things about your Mac, iPhone, and other tech.
MGG 850: Time Capsule Replacements, Quick Tips, & Cool Stuff Found
Apple’s Time Machine lets you backup to a network drive… but which network drive should you use now that Apple no longer sells a Time Capsule? John and Dave are here to answer this question and many, many more! Listen as your two favorite geeks...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Other World Computing’s Copy That lets you easily copy photos and videos from your iPhone or iPad to any external storage drive. Even better: it’s free. Copy That? Copy That!
SPONSOR: CacheFly. CacheFly’s Web Content Optimization analyzes your current Google Lighthouse score to optimize all your content before it’s delivered to visitors without requiring any development effort from you, all in the background.
SPONSOR: Sun Basket is offering $35 off your order when you visit SunBasket.com/MGG and use code MGG at checkout.
SPONSOR: Ladder. Term Life insurance doesn’t need to be time-consuming or difficult. Ladder’s smart algorithms get you approval answers in just a few minutes, with great rates, to boot. LadderLife.com/MGG is where you start.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 850 for Monday, December 28, 2020
- Quick Tips
- 00:02:06 Scott-QT-Use Siri to dial Numbers… or words!
- 00:04:18 Andrew-QT-Use for Old AirPods
- 00:07:49 QT-Go Clean Up your Apple ID Devices
- And in Music, too.
- 00:12:12 QT-Turn off Private MAC Address on New Devices
- 00:13:35 JFB-iOS 14 Security Tip
- 00:15:45 DanC-Switch iPhone Apps by Swiping across bottom of screen
- 00:17:32 Steve-QT-Create a Bootable Installer for macOS Before You Need It
- 00:18:54 Migration Assistant vs. Restoring from Clone
- 00:24:51 SPONSOR: Other World Computing’s Copy That lets you easily copy photos and videos from your iPhone or iPad to any external storage drive. Even better: it’s free. Copy That? Copy That!
- 00:26:14 SPONSOR: CacheFly. CacheFly’s Web Content Optimization analyzes your current Google Lighthouse score to optimize all your content before it’s delivered to visitors without requiring any development effort from you, all in the background.
- Questions…and Answers!
- 00:27:43 Bill-App Store Weirdness
- 00:33:18 Bill-Can’t Update to Big Sur 11.1
- 00:45:34 Kent-Disk Image says Resource Temporarily Unavailable
- ProtectX
- 00:49:53 SPONSOR: Sun Basket is offering $35 off your order when you visit SunBasket.com/MGG and use code MGG at checkout.
- 00:51:51 SPONSOR: Ladder. Term Life insurance doesn’t need to be time-consuming or difficult. Ladder’s smart algorithms get you approval answers in just a few minutes, with great rates, to boot. LadderLife.com/MGG is where you start.
- Time Machine, Network Storage, Failing Hard Drives
- 00:53:34 Todd-Time Capsule Replacements?
- Synology MR2200AC
- Netgear ReadyShare for Time Machine
- Time Machine on Netgear
- WD My Cloud
- QNAP
- 01:03:43 Dan-When to Replace NAS Hard Drive?
- 01:11:10 Michael-Current Favorite NAS Drive?
- John: Seagate IronWolf
- Dave: Seagate Exos
- Seagate Expansion Desktop 16TB (usually contains Exos drives!)
- WD Red NAS Drives
- Best NAS hard drive of 2020: Network attached storage for home office and small business
- 00:53:34 Todd-Time Capsule Replacements?
- Cool Stuff Found
- 01:16:43 CSF-Dual Connector Flash Drive – SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe (USB-C and Lightning)
- 01:18:31 Seth-CSF-Apple Watch Screen Protector?
- 01:19:48 CSF-Apple Watch Band Clones: Solo Loop Clone ($12 vs $49) and Braided Solo Loop Clone ($20 vs. $99)
- 01:21:54 CSToDo-AirBnB Virtual Experiences
- 01:23:57 QT-Use Zoom with Two Displays (Zoom > Preferences > General > Use Dual Monitors)
- 01:26:43 MGG 850 Outtro