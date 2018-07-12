New Touch Bar MacBook Pro – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-12

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share their first reactions to Apple’s just announced Touch Bar MacBook Pro refresh.
TDO 2018-07-12: New Touch Bar MacBook Pro
Sponsors
- Apple Updates Touch Bar MacBook Pro with 32 GB RAM, New Keyboard
- Mactracker
- Jeff is talking at WordCamp Denver in July
