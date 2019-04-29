Just when you thought it couldn’t get any more confusing, USB-C cables can add some additional questions to the mix. Add to this lots of Cool Stuff Found, a discussion about the best desktop Mac to buy, some tips and follow-ups from recent episodes, and you’ve got yourself this week’s Mac Geek Gab. You’re guaranteed to join John and Dave in learning at least five new things. Press play, and enjoy!
MGG 759: Not all USB-C Is Created Equal – Mac Geek Gab 759
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 759 for Monday, April 29, 2019
- 00:02:31 MGG iTunes Reviews
- 00:03:09 Craig-Beware Speeds of USB-C Cables
- 00:09:14 Stylianos-Which Desktop Mac for $2100?
- Dave’s Picks:
- Brand New 2019 27” iMac. 6 core i5, 1TB Fusion Drive, 8GB RAM for $1,999.
- Brand New (or refurb!) 2018 Mac Mini. 6 core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM. $1699.
- Then buy: Monoprice 27” CrystalPro 4K UHD
- John’s Picks:
- Refurb 2017 27” iMac. 3.8GHz Quad-Core i5, 16GB, 2TB Fusion Drive: $2,039.
- Refurb-Tracker
- Refurb.Me
- 00:23:20 Drewski-CSF-Flycut Clipboard Manager
- 00:28:09 Lawyer Jeff-CSF-Jumbo Privacy
- 00:29:43 Dan-CSF-758-Stitch Water Sensors
- 00:36:36 Robin-CSF-Princeton IoT Inspector
- 00:44:24 Tim-757-CSF-CoolStream Bluetooth 30 Pin Adapters
- 00:46:00 JFB got an Anker Roav SmartChart Car Kit F2
- 00:47:59 NCSF-Sectigo was Comodo and their certs was Free for a Year
- 00:50:30 CSF-CPUSetter and More
- 00:52:55 CSF-Peter-HumanCentric Mac Mini Mount
- 00:55:00 Scott-CSF-Sync Dark Mode with Night Shift
- 00:59:55 CSF-Speck Presidio Pro Folio for new iPad and New Apple Pencil
- 01:03:08 Ken-Internal SSD Recommendations
- 01:07:53 Andrew-TRIM and SSDs in Today’s World
- sudo trimforce enable
- 01:11:06 Ed-Why is 64-bit App Being Identified as 32-bit?
- 01:17:13 Scott-Mail Merge on The Mac
- 01:23:59 MGG 759 Outtro
