Siri Assistant Displays, Handbrake Malware – TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-08

A Siri appliance needs a display, or so says Apple’s Phil Schiller. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about voice assistants and how they feel about including a display. They also look at the recent malware attack on Handbrake.
TDO 2017-05-08: Siri Voice Assistant Display
Sponsors
iMazing 2 is the Mac App which simply lets you do more with your iPhone or iPad. You can copies files to and from your iOS devices, backup all your files, save voice messages, and more. You can try iMazing 2 now for free and get the app for 20% off.
- Should Apple’s Siri appliance have a display?
- PSA: Video Converter Handbrake Was Compromised by Malware
- Malwarebytes
- Mac Geek Gab top: Scheduling Malwarebytes checks
- Avira
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed