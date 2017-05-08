Siri Assistant Displays, Handbrake Malware – TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-08

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

A Siri appliance needs a display, or so says Apple’s Phil Schiller. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about voice assistants and how they feel about including a display. They also look at the recent malware attack on Handbrake.

TDO 2017-05-08: Siri Voice Assistant Display

2:42 PM May. 8th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

