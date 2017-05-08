Siri Assistant Displays, Handbrake Malware – TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-08

A Siri appliance needs a display, or so says Apple’s Phil Schiller. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about voice assistants and how they feel about including a display. They also look at the recent malware attack on Handbrake.

