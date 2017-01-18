Here’s what to do if you think you were just tricked by a phishing email or message, and what to look for to minimize the risk of getting hooked.
OSX/MaMi Malware, CES 2018 Trends from the Outside - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-16
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to shed some light on the OSX/MaMi malware threat for the Mac, plus they share their perspective from the outside on CES 2018 trends.
OSX/MaMi Malware Hijacks DNS, Takes Screenshots, More
There’s a new DNS highjacking malware for the Mac dubbed OSX/MaMi in the wild, and virus and malware checkers aren’t yet detecting.
CCleaner Malware Found In Version 5.3 of Software
If you have used the infected software, delete the software immediately and run an antivirus scan. To be completely safe you can also do a restore of your computer.
Real-time Malware Scanners for Your Mac
Malware is a real threat for many platforms, even Macs. Up until recently, malware scanners had to be launched manually to search for this software that could screw up your Mac, and perhaps compromise sensitive information. In this Mac Geek Gab Highlight, John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton discuss new real-time scanning options, including the new Malwarebytes 3, its current memory leak issues, Drive Genius 5, and ClamXAV 2.
That Time Researchers Created a DNA Strand to Take Over a Computer
Why would that matter? If malicious actors controlled a DNA analyzer, they could directly affect analysis. Think misdiagnosis to cause harm, evidence tampering, or even information extortion.
macOS: Installing Flash Updates (The Safe Way)
Melissa Holt explains why you shouldn’t trust pop-up windows for Flash updaters and shows how to safely install Adobe’s multimedia player on your Mac if you really need it.
Mac Malware, Cell Service Providers, Upgrading to macOS High Sierra – ACM 417
With Bryan out on vacation Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus joins Jeff Gamet to talk about why Bob doesn’t routinely run a malware checker on his Mac, plus the rant a little about cell service providers, and talk about their macOS High Sierra upgrade experiences.
Is Mac Malware a Threat Yet?
Dr. Mac says: “Whenever malware is in the news, people ask me what I use to protect my Mac from malware. I still say “nothing,” as I have since time immemorial.” Find out why in this week’s Dr. Mac’s Rants & Raves (Episode #233)!
2017 McAfee Threat Report Shows Spike in Mac Malware
Mac malware is up in 2017, but you won’t believe how bad it is on Windows.
Making Malwarebytes Anti-Malware Scan Automatically on Your Mac
You won’t have to worry anymore about forgetting to scan your Mac for malware periodically.
Someone Is Selling Mac Malware on the Dark Web
The spyware may not be sophisticated, but it shows that cyber criminals are looking to Macs as a source of money and mayhem.
Safari: How to Check for Malicious Extensions
Melissa Holt shows you how to check for malicious and unwanted Safari extensions on your Mac.
Siri Assistant Displays, Handbrake Malware - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-08
A Siri appliance needs a display, or so says Apple’s Phil Schiller. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about voice assistants and how they feel about including a display. They also look at the recent malware attack on Handbrake.
PSA: Video Converter Handbrake Was Compromised by Malware
While reading through forum posts, Jeff Butts came across some troubling news. It turns out that the popular video conversion app HandBrake has been compromised by malware.
PSA: Russian-Backed Flash Trojan Ported to macOS
A Russian-backed bit of malware called Snake has been ported to macOS, according to security blog Fox-IT (via Malwarebytes Labs). Snake is a trojan disguised to look like a Flash installer, and it’s been around on Windows since 2008 and Linux since 2014. Bryan Chaffin explains.
Antivirus Firm Claims There's New Android Malware Every 10 Seconds
Sing the lyrics to The Beatles’ “Come Together.” Before you get to “holy roller” there will be a new instance of Android malware out there. That’s according antivirus firm G-Data, who claimed it found 754,958 instances of Android malware in just the first quarter. The company is projecting 3.5 million Android malware samples in 2017, a figure that would beat 2016’s record of more than 3.2 million.
DOK Malware Signed by Valid Developer Certificate (for Now)
A new piece of malware, called OSX/Dok, has been discovered by the Check Point malware research team. It affects all versions of macOS and is signed with a valid developer certificate authenticated by Apple. Dok malware is also the first to spread in a widespread email phishing campaign. Andrew Orr gives us the technical details.
New Mac Ransomware Leaves Your Files Permanently Encrypted
Mac users hoping to score Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Microsoft Office for free through BitTorrent sites are in for an ugly surprise thanks to a new ransomware making the rounds. The ransomware, called OSX/Filecoder.E, encrypts the contents of victim’s hard drives and demands payment in Bitcoin, but there isn’t any way to actually decrypt and recover files.
Just Discovered Fruitfly Malware Uses Pre-OS X Code
Malwarebytes discovered a Mac malware threat dubbed Fruitfly that’s being used to target biomedical research facilities. Calling Fruitfly new, however, may not be correct because it looks like it’s been around since at least 2014, and it also relies on some system calls that predate OS X and macOS.