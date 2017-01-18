Real-time Malware Scanners for Your Mac

Malware is a real threat for many platforms, even Macs. Up until recently, malware scanners had to be launched manually to search for this software that could screw up your Mac, and perhaps compromise sensitive information. In this Mac Geek Gab Highlight, John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton discuss new real-time scanning options, including the new Malwarebytes 3, its current memory leak issues, Drive Genius 5, and ClamXAV 2.

Is Mac Malware a Threat Yet?

Dr. Mac says: “Whenever malware is in the news, people ask me what I use to protect my Mac from malware. I still say “nothing,” as I have since time immemorial.” Find out why in this week’s Dr. Mac’s Rants & Raves (Episode #233)!

 

PSA: Russian-Backed Flash Trojan Ported to macOS

A Russian-backed bit of malware called Snake has been ported to macOS, according to security blog Fox-IT (via Malwarebytes Labs). Snake is a trojan disguised to look like a Flash installer, and it’s been around on Windows since 2008 and Linux since 2014. Bryan Chaffin explains.

Antivirus Firm Claims There's New Android Malware Every 10 Seconds

Sing the lyrics to The Beatles’ “Come Together.” Before you get to “holy roller” there will be a new instance of Android malware out there. That’s according antivirus firm G-Data, who claimed it found 754,958 instances of Android malware in just the first quarter. The company is projecting 3.5 million Android malware samples in 2017, a figure that would beat 2016’s record of more than 3.2 million.

DOK Malware Signed by Valid Developer Certificate (for Now)

A new piece of malware, called OSX/Dok, has been discovered by the Check Point malware research team. It affects all versions of macOS and is signed with a valid developer certificate authenticated by Apple. Dok malware is also the first to spread in a widespread email phishing campaign. Andrew Orr gives us the technical details.

New Mac Ransomware Leaves Your Files Permanently Encrypted

Mac users hoping to score Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Microsoft Office for free through BitTorrent sites are in for an ugly surprise thanks to a new ransomware making the rounds. The ransomware, called OSX/Filecoder.E, encrypts the contents of victim’s hard drives and demands payment in Bitcoin, but there isn’t any way to actually decrypt and recover files.

Just Discovered Fruitfly Malware Uses Pre-OS X Code

Malwarebytes discovered a Mac malware threat dubbed Fruitfly that’s being used to target biomedical research facilities. Calling Fruitfly new, however, may not be correct because it looks like it’s been around since at least 2014, and it also relies on some system calls that predate OS X and macOS.