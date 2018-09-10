It’s time to fully embrace the USB-C interface, folks, at least according to listener Zack. Todd helps us understand Cruft, Phil needs to know about storing IDs when traveling, Felix is curious about storing archives, and that’s just the half of it. You’ll have to listen to hear Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun talk all about this and more!
MGG 726: Skip the Dongle, Learn about Cruft!
It’s time to fully embrace the USB-C interface, folks, at least according to listener Zack. Todd helps us understand Cruft, Phil needs to know about storing IDs when traveling, Felix is curious about storing archives, and that’s just the half of it. You’ll have to...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: iMazing – Visit iMazing.com/MGG to save 30% on all licenses to this stellar iPhone management utility that picks up where iTunes leaves you hanging.
SPONSOR: Ring – Go to Ring.com/MGG to learn how you can get whole home security for only $10 month.
SPONSOR: Jamf Now – Signup at jamf.com/mgg and Get your First 3 Devices Free For Life! You need to manage multiple Apple devices, and Jamf Now is the easy way to do it!
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 726 for Monday, September 10, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- Gig Gab 181
- 00:03:27 Douglas-QT-Downloading again … For Free!
- 00:07:34 Todd-CSF-Cruft Explained!
- 07:23">Seth Godin: Sunk Costs
- Honeywell CP-6
- 00:10:22 Zack-QT-Skip the Dongle, Get a Cable
- 00:13:00 Dusty-725-Not all USB-C Dongles Are the Same
- 00:17:08 SPONSOR: iMazing – Visit iMazing.com/MGG to save 30% on all licenses to this stellar iPhone management utility that picks up where iTunes leaves you hanging.
- 00:19:05 Kurt-CSF-724-A Better Finder…Attributes!
- 00:20:45 Gary-CSF-CleanMyMac X and SetApp
- 00:24:23 KoderKev-CSF-Mac Repository
- 00:27:51 SPONSOR: Ring – Go to Ring.com/MGG to learn how you can get whole home security for only $10 month.
- 00:30:30 Phil-Storing IDs when traveling
- 00:34:57 CSF-ScannR App for Scanning Driver’s Licenses
- 00:36:48 Felix-Storing old archives, Verifying Photos
- 00:44:33 Joe-Scripting SwitchResX
- 00:51:14 Danny-macOS Voice Dictation Software
- 00:56:29 This week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- Chris F., Paul M., Mike C., Mark R., Micah P., Ryan M., Neal L., Dave C., Scott F., Working Smarter for Mac Users, Abdullah B., John G., Frank A., James C., Jay C., Joe B., Peer Timo A., Eric R., Drake Z., The Teri O’Brien Show, Stephanie E.
- 00:58:39 Douglas-Sonos as a Speaker for the Mac
- 01:10:52 Jedd-Which Range Extenders Work?
- 01:18:30 to 4K or not 4K… and OLED
- 01:23:25 MGG 726 Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network