When you’re setting up a new Mac, what steps do you take to ensure success down the road? Can Windows viruses infect the Mac with Boot Camp? How to connect FireWire to a 2019 Mac? All of these questions are asked… and all are answered! Plus, where is it safe to swipe right? In the stopwatch app, of course! Press play and enjoy.

MGG 777: Swipe Right... In the Stopwatch App When you’re setting up a new Mac, what steps do you take to ensure success down the road? Can Windows viruses infect the Mac with Boot Camp? How to connect FireWire to a 2019 Mac? All of these questions are asked… and all are answered!...