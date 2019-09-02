Swipe Right… In the Stopwatch App – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 777

When you’re setting up a new Mac, what steps do you take to ensure success down the road? Can Windows viruses infect the Mac with Boot Camp? How to connect FireWire to a 2019 Mac? All of these questions are asked… and all are answered! Plus, where is it safe to swipe right? In the stopwatch app, of course! Press play and enjoy.

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 777: Swipe Right... In the Stopwatch App

12:38 AM Sep. 2nd, 2019 | 01:32:41

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

  1. Mike Price

    – Apps- VNC Server: Remote Access for “my” College Student’s Computer (used with my RealVNC account).- Other settings– Since many computers (especially in dorms) are on shared network, ENABLE macOS Firewall and enable the optional “Enable Stealth Mode” setting.

