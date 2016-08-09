We may not know what Apple has in store for the future, but Tim Cook is saying it’ll be big. Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s push to be more than the company selling us iPhones and Macs, plus they look at a just published Apple patent for an articulated vehicle.
TMO Daily Observations 2016-08-09: Apple's Big Future and New Car Patent
We may not know what Apple has in store for the future, but Tim Cook is saying it’ll be big. Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s push to be more than the company selling us iPhones and Macs, plus...
One Comment Add a comment
I may be right after all; no Apple car. It’s a system and a bus type thing. A steering mechanism patent doth not a car maketh especially when said patent mentions a front section articulating with a rear and the drawings show a tank-like track. As an aside- China unveiled that huge Transit Elevated Bus that straddles 2 lanes allowing traffic to flow underneath – well that baby was supposed to run on embedded rails but the prototype seems to be tires running in ruts about 12″ wide.
Apple could be doing an urban autonomous bus like they are in Europe and here in S.F.