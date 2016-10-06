Say what? Samsung bought the Viv artificial intelligence platform designed by the creators of Siri. Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Samsung could use Viv, and what impact it will have on competing platforms. They also look at Facebook’s Secret Conversation encryption for Messenger chats.

TMO Daily Observations 2016-10-06: Samsung Buys Viv AI Platform Say what? Samsung bought the Viv artificial intelligence platform designed by the creators of Siri. Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Samsung could use Viv, and what impact it will have on competing platforms. They also look at Facebook’s...