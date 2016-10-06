Say what? Samsung bought the Viv artificial intelligence platform designed by the creators of Siri. Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Samsung could use Viv, and what impact it will have on competing platforms. They also look at Facebook’s Secret Conversation encryption for Messenger chats.
TMO Daily Observations 2016-10-06: Samsung Buys Viv AI Platform
Say what? Samsung bought the Viv artificial intelligence platform designed by the creators of Siri. Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Samsung could use Viv, and what impact it will have on competing platforms. They also look at Facebook’s...
Sponsors
SmartBackup 4 from Solesignal gets you faster backups, clones, and synced folders because it’s multi-threaded and optimized for SSD, Flash storage, and RAID systems. Download your free trial at the Solesignal website.
- Samsung Still Chasing Its Apple Dreams, Buys Viv AI
- Facebook’s Secret Conversation encryption for Messenger
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed