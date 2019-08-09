Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to talk about Disney’s new streaming bundle and “adding” a touchscreen to a MacBook.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Streaming Service Pricing, Touchscreen MacBook
Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to talk about Disney’s new streaming bundle and “adding” a touchscreen to a MacBook.
Sponsors
MyWallSt is your simplified investing companion to getting started in stock market trading. TDO listeners get their shortlist and full access to all their knowledge in their app for 30 days free by going to MyWallSt.com/tdo