Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to talk about Disney’s new streaming bundle and “adding” a touchscreen to a MacBook.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

12:53 PM Aug. 9th, 2019 | 00:23:14

Sponsors

MyWallSt is your simplified investing companion to getting started in stock market trading. TDO listeners get their shortlist and full access to all their knowledge in their app for 30 days free by going to MyWallSt.com/tdo

