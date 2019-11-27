Apple’s App Behavior, Black Friday Gift Guide – TMO Daily Observations 2019-11-27

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s apps behavior vs third party apps, and the Black Friday gift guide.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple's App Behavior, Black Friday Gift Guide

2:06 PM Nov. 27th, 2019 | 00:21:25

