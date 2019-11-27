John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s apps behavior vs third party apps, and the Black Friday gift guide.
Apple's App Behavior, Black Friday Gift Guide
- Daily Observations Archive
- Lawmakers Wonder if Apple Uses Privacy for Anti-Competitive Behavior
- The Mac Observer’s Black Friday 2019 Gift Guide
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed