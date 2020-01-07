LAS VEGAS – Live from CES 2020, Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun share their thoughts on the new stuff they’ve found. Cool Stuff Found includes JBL’s new Quantum gaming headsets, Legrand’s smart electrical panel, ChronoLife’s smart Nexkin shirt, SanDisk’s latest (r)evolution of the thumb drive (it’s got a lot of storage and it’s fast!), Bluetooth’s first audio evolution in decades, and even more. Listen, enjoy, and let us know what you think at [email protected]
JBL, SanDisk, Legrand, LE Audio, and More from CES 2020
LAS VEGAS – Live from CES 2020, Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun share their thoughts on the new stuff they’ve found. Cool Stuff Found includes JBL’s new Quantum gaming headsets, Legrand’s smart electrical panel, ChronoLife’s smart Nexkin shirt, SanDisk’s latest (r)evolution of the thumb...
- 00:00:00 TMO Daily Observations 1346 for Tuesday, January 7, 2020 <https://macobserver.com/>
- 00:00:48 JBL Quantum Gaming Headphones
- 00:03:05 Phyn Water Leak Protection
- 00:08:30 ChronoLife Nexkin
- 00:10:42 SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB-C
- 00:13:03 Legrand Drivia Smart Electrical Panel
- 00:16:51 Bluetooth LE Audio
